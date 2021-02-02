Former Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer Has Landed Another NFL Job

Former Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has himself a new NFL gig just a few weeks after being fired by Seattle.

According to multiple reports, Schottenheimer is joining Urban Meyer’s staff in Jacksonville, where he’ll be the Jaguars’ passing game coordinator. Jacksonville is expected to hire another ex-Seahawks OC–Darrell Bevell–as its new offensive coordinator.

Schottenheimer was the offensive coordinator in Seattle for the last three seasons after taking over for Bevell. Prior to that, he was the quarterbacks coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2016-17.

Schottenheimer spent the 2015 season in the college ranks as the offensive coordinator at Georgia.

Overall, Schottenheimer has over a decade of NFL coordinating experience. He was the OC of the New York Jets from 2006-11 and the St. Louis Rams from 2012-14.

In Jacksonville, Schottenheimer will have the opportunity to work with the presumed No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Not a bad perk for a new job.