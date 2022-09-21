Former Seahawks Players: Russell Wilson Received Special Treatment

SEATTLE, WA - AUGUST 29: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior to a preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at CenturyLink Field on August 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

It's becoming more evident by the day that Russell Wilson was not a popular figure in the Seattle Seahawks' locker room.

Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman recently had former Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright on his podcast. They discussed how Wilson received special treatment from Pete Carroll during his time in Seattle.

"He was not held to the same accountability as the rest of us," Wright said. "You're bashing the defense. I need you to at least mention his name in the team meeting room."

Sherman said there was friction in the locker room because Wilson wasn't held to the same standard as the other 52 players on the Seahawks.

"There wasn't enough years difference for the accountability to be like that. 'Well, he was young.' He was a year younger than us. You ain't that young," Sherman said. "When you got 52 guys being held to a certain standard and you got one guy not being held to that standard, it's going to cause some friction.

"After a while, it had to get to the point where he [Carroll] had to chose Russ or the defense. After the Super Bowl loss, he made it pretty clear who he was choosing."

Now that Wilson is no longer on Seattle's roster, it wouldn't be a surprise to hear more stories like this come out.

Despite all of this tension in the locker room, the Seahawks had a lot of success with Wilson and the "Legion of Boom."