Former Seahawks QB Brock Huard Responds To Russell Wilson’s Comments

Russell Wilson may have rubbed a lot of people the wrong way with comments he made about his situation with the Seattle Seahawks. But one former Seahawk doesn’t believe Wilson’s teammates will be bothered by it.

Appearing on ESPN’s Danny and Gallant on Thursday, former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Brock Huard speculated that the Seahawks locker room understands Wilson’s comments. Some of them might even be quietly praising him for it.

“I think Bobby (Wagner) understands it, I think (safety Jamal Adams) probably applauds it and I think (DE Carlos Dunlap comes from) such a dysfunctional place (with the Cincinnati Bengals) that he gets it,” Huard said.

“I honestly think that Bobby and K.J. (Wright) probably both to a a degree would say… ‘Wow, this isn’t typical Russ right here. This is not your typical M.O. But man, that home playoff loss (to the Rams in the playoffs), that wasn’t typical either. And that was frustrating and that was a physical beating and that was no fun for you guys on offense. We kind of did our thing defensively and kept you in the game and gave you 15 possessions.’”

“So I don’t think there’s any beef there. I don’t think Bobby or K.J. – and those would be, I think, the only voices of reason on that side in longevity that could really weigh in – would be like, ‘OK, Russ. I get it, man, I get it. And maybe this is a little bit of a spark, a little bit of a turn that we can support you in’ if both of those guys are there next season.”

The Seattle Seahawks went 12-4 in 2020, setting a franchise record for points as Russell Wilson threw a career-high 40 touchdowns.

But things unravelled for them in the playoffs as the rival Los Angeles Rams kept Wilson under wraps in a 30-20 win in Seattle. It was the first time since Wilson became the Seahawks starter that they lost a home playoff game.

Weeks after the loss, Wilson publicly expressed some dissatisfaction at how the team is struggling to protect him.

Those comments led many to speculate that Wilson wants to leave the Seattle Seahawks entirely.

More likely, the Seahawks are going to simply prioritize getting Wilson the protection he wants in the offseason. By the looks of things, Wilson is going to have the support of the Seahawks locker room to make that happen.