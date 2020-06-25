The Spun

Former Seahawks QB Has Update On WR Antonio Brown

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio BrownGLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 15: Wide receiver Antonio Brown #84 of the Oakland Raiders warms up before the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown continues to try to work his way back into the NFL. Despite the fact he may be facing a suspension from the league, Brown is reportedly piquing the interest of some teams.

One of those teams is the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks were linked to Brown earlier this offseason, and this week, NFL Network insider Mike Silver reported that the team has had “internal discussions” about the free agent wideout.

Today, former Seahawks quarterback and current ESPN Seattle radio host Jake Heaps offered his thoughts on a potential Brown/Seahawks union. Heaps apparently said last month that Seattle’s discussions about Brown were “serious and ongoing” and he continues to think there’s a good chance the seven-time Pro Bowler winds up in the Pacific Northwest.

“A lot needs to happen between now and when Antonio Brown gets signed but my feeling is there is a strong likelihood Brown is going to get another opportunity,” Heaps wrote on Twitter.

Brown, who turns 32 next month, clearly still has the ability to impact an NFL team. He’d be a welcome addition to a Seahawks receiving corps which already includes the dependable Tyler Lockett and a budding second-year star in D.K. Metcalf.

But is taking on Brown worth the potential headache–and the likely suspension from the NFL?

That’s the question that Seattle–or any other NFL franchise–has to ask itself.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.