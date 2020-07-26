Former Seahawks QB Has A Message For Jadeveon Clowney

The Seattle Seahawks got a massive boost to their defense with the addition of Jamal Adams in their blockbuster trade with the New York Jets.

But former Seahawks quarterback Jake Heaps believes that the team shouldn’t stop adding now. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Heaps called on pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to join the team and get their Super Bowl.

“Hey @clownejd with the addition of @Prez the Seahawks are easily the best place for you to get that Super Bowl ring!” Heaps wrote. “Come back to Seattle!”

Clowney played the 2019 season in Seattle, recording 3.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and 31 tackles. But he remains a free agent while seeking a new contract. He has been linked to a number of teams, but has yet to sign one.

The addition of Jamal Adams almost certainly gave the Seahawks a boost in their Super Bowl odds. They did, after all, win their first Super Bowl thanks in large part to a dominant secondary.

If Clowney can recover the form that made him a three-time Pro Bowler with the Houston Texans, he might be the final piece in a puzzle the Seahawks have been trying to solve for five years. At his best, Clowney recorded 24.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

