Former Seahawks Quarterback Shoots Down Russell Wilson Rumor

Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks leads his team onto the fieldSEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks leads his team onto the field to start the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, a report named three NFL teams that Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson would accept a trade to.

According to Jordan Schultz, Russell Wilson would “strongly consider” waiving his no-trade clause to three teams. Schultz reported Wilson has interest in the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants.

In the hours since, fans have wondered about the veracity of this report. One former Seahawks quarterback decided to get in on the conversation as well.

“Not real. This is a sign of how chaotic the next five weeks will be with reports about the state of the Seahawks from every angle,” former quarterback Jake Heaps said. A fan then brought up the fact that Wilson’s agent released a list of teams during the offseason showing what team’s he’d accept a trade to.

“Zero disrespect to Jordan Shultz but Wilson and his camp would not use Shultz to express his frustrations or what he wants for his future,” Heaps responded.

It’s unclear if Heaps has inside information here, but it was clear during the offseason that Wilson wasn’t exactly happy in Seattle.

In March, Wilson’s agent revealed a list of preferred trade destinations for his client.  According to the agent, Wilson’s preferred trade destinations included the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints.

Will Russell Wilson be back with the Seahawks in 2022?

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.