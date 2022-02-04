Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is undoubtedly the face of the franchise. That being said, his cap hit for the 2022 season is downright massive.

As of now, Wilson’s cap hit for the 2022 season is $37 million. He has a $19 million base salary with a $13 million signing bonus and $5 million roster bonus.

During an appearance on 950 KJR Seattle-iHeartRadio this week, former Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright suggested that Wilson should take a pay cut to help out Seattle.

“You never want to count anybody’s pockets, but if you have all this money and your goal is to win, then you have to take a little bit less to eat so everybody can eat,” Wright said. “We saw how Brady did it and look at him now.”

Wright spent a decade with the Seahawks, earning Pro Bowl honors and a Super Bowl ring. This past September, he signed a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

While it certainly wouldn’t hurt Seattle if Wilson took a pay cut, it’s a bit odd to see one of his former teammates talk about his contract.

The reason the Seahawks gave Wilson all that money in the first place is because he consistently puts up big numbers for their offense. If anything, he earned that contract.

Wilson has not yet responded to Wright’s comments about him potentially taking a pay cut this offseason.