Former Seahawks WR Has A Theory On Russell Wilson

Does Russell Wilson really want to leave Seattle? Well, former Seahawks wide receiver Brandon Marshall certainly thinks it’s possible.

During an appearance on FS1’s “First Things First” on Tuesday, Marshall spoke strongly on Wilson’s issues with the Seahawks organization, calling the veteran quarterback “beyond frustrated.”

Marshall, who played for the Seahawks during the 2018 season, also hinted that Wilson might actually be looking for a way to leave the only team he’s played for in a dignified manner.

“Russell Wilson is beyond frustrated. I think Russell Wilson is trying to figure out how to move on in a classy way,” Marshall said. “That’s what I truly believe.”

Wilson has himself confirmed he’s frustrated with the way the team has addressed the offensive line. Marshall stated that the team had only “drafted one guy on the offensive line since they had Russell Wilson,” which is incorrect.

The team has actually drafted more than 10 since 2013, though only one (Germain Ifedi) in the first round, so perhaps that’s what Marshall meant. Either way, the line play is something Wilson is concerned about.

Marshall also accused the Seahawks of not having enough faith in Wilson’s ability to be the focal point of the offense.

“But at the end of the day, you need to decide if you believe in Russ to drop back and throw it 30-40 times, and I don’t think they believe in Russ. Well, actually, I know they don’t believe in Russ because I was there,” Marshall said. “And I think Russ wants to stay there but he knows that Pete Carroll is going to continue to give him the runaround. You know, when it comes down to the offensive coordinator, did I really have a seat at the table? When it comes down to how we approach our offense, are you going to listen? When it comes to, you know, building around the best player on our team, me, are you going to draft an offensive lineman, a center? Are you going to do those things? And I just think it’s getting to a point where Russ just doesn’t believe.”

There’s no doubt that Seattle head coach Pete Carroll values the running game and he even said this offseason he wants to establish the run more in 2021. However, Carroll and his staff did seem to turn Wilson loose much more this past season.

Wilson set career-highs in completions (384), attempts (558) and touchdowns (40) while throwing for 4,212 yards, his second-highest total ever. That indicates more responsibility was placed on the QB’s shoulders.

