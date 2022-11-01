Former Second Round Wide Receiver Pick Cut On Tuesday

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 19: A general view in the first quarter between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers during the 2014 NFC Championship at CenturyLink Field on January 19, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks didn't make a trade before the deadline this Tuesday. They did, however, sign former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad.

In order to make room for Treadwell on the practice squad, the Seahawks cut former second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Arcega-Whiteside was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft. In his final year at Stanford, the talented pass catcher had 63 catches for 1,059 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Arcega-Whiteside, he wasn't able to reach his full potential in the City of Brotherly Love. He had just 16 receptions in a three-year span.

The Seahawks kicked the tires on Arcega-Whiteside in August to see if a change of scenery could rejuvenate his career. That plan didn't work though.

Arcega-Whiteside, 25, will try to find a new home in the NFL.

The Seahawks, meanwhile, will see if Treadwell can give their receiving corps a boost.