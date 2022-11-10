Geno Smith Doesn't Take The Bait On Russell Wilson Question

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 06: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during an NFL Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

Geno Smith has been enjoying a career year in Seattle so far this season. And yet, he won't let his success change his demeanor.

When asked by reporters if Smith did any high knees on the Seahawks' flight to Germany this week, he responded, "Man I feel like you're trying to do something here."

Smith added that he saved the high knees for the practice field.

Of course, the question about performing high knees on the flight is related to Russell Wilson. He told the media that he was exercising throughout the Broncos' flight to London.

"I was walking up and down the aisle, everybody else was knocked out, I was doing high knees, working my legs and everything else, making sure I was ready to rock," Wilson said. "That was good. Then I fell asleep for one hour and I watched film for the rest. I felt good to go."

Instead of falling into the questioner's trap, Smith took the high road.

Smith has done an incredible job of replacing Wilson in Seattle this season, completing 73.1 percent of his pass attempts for 2,199 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions.

The Seahawks are currently 6-3 in large part because of Smith's ability to take care of the football and keep the chains moving.

Seattle will try to keep things rolling this Sunday against the Buccaneers.