Geno Smith Gets Big Endorsement: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 3: Quarterback Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks cheers on teammates during warmups before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CenturyLink Field on November 3, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks won 40-34 in overtime. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks aren't ready to announce a starting quarterback for this upcoming season just yet. However, Geno Smith has already received a vote of confidence from former teammate K.J. Wright.

During an appearance on I AM ATHLETE, Wright made it known that he would start Smith over Drew Lock. He'd also take Smith over Baker Mayfield.

“I’ll tell you not Baker Mayfield,” Wright said, via ProFootballTalk. “Not Drew Lock. We ain’t gonna play those games. I’m team Geno all day.”

Wright then explained his reasoning for supporting Smith.

“Geno was good. He was scout team quarterback. The dude has a cannon for an arm. He’s intellectual, you know, having those two-minute drills during practice throughout the week, the man can play. Just trust him, just trust Geno."

There'll certainly be some pessimism surrounding Seattle's quarterback room this season. On the flip side, there are fans who have faith in Smith.

In four games last season, Smith completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 702 yards with five touchdowns and an interception.

Smith will try to fend off Lock in training camp later this summer.