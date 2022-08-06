Geno Smith Leading Seahawks' Quarterback Competition: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 3: Quarterback Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks cheers on teammates during warmups before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CenturyLink Field on November 3, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks won 40-34 in overtime. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

The days of Russell Wilson leading the Seattle Seahawks are over. With that said, the team is hosting a quarterback competition in training camp between Drew Lock and Geno Smith.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed that Smith has the early lead in the quarterback competition.

"Geno continues to be on top, he’s ahead, he’s been in the lead for all the obvious reasons, and he’s holding onto it and doing a really good job of battling," Carroll said. "Both guys are communicating beautifully, they’re learning well, we don’t have any issues with anything we’re trying to do. There are no issues here where we have to ‘Oh, we can’t quite do this or that with this guy or that guy,’ it isn’t like that. They’re very talented arm-wise, and the ability to throw the ball down the field is there. So, let the games begin."

Smith appeared in four games for the Seahawks last season, completing 68.4 percent of his passes for 702 yards with five touchdowns and an interception.

Even though Carroll has expressed confidence in Smith, the NFL world doesn't see how Seattle will be able to field a competitive offense this season.

On the bright side, even in the event things go terribly wrong for the Seahawks this season, they could potentially draft C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.

The Seahawks have a few more weeks to figure out who'll be their starting quarterback.

Ironically enough, the Seahawks will face Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos in their season opener.