Geno Smith Postgame Message Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Geno Smith looked sharp against the Denver Broncos on Monday night, leading the Seattle Seahawks to a statement win.

Smith completed 23-of-28 pass attempts for 195 yards with two touchdowns. He played a clean game the entire night.

Following the Seahawks' win, Smith had a mic-drop moment during his postgame interview with ESPN.

"They wrote me off, but I ain't write back though," Smith said.

This quote from Smith is earning a lot of praise this Tuesday morning.

Smith didn't live up to the hype when he was on the New York Jets. He then spent time as a backup quarterback for the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers.

Perhaps we'll see Smith rejuvenate his career as the starting quarterback of the Seahawks.

"God has blessed me with talent and also a passion and a drive," Smith said following the game, via NFL.com. "As far as worrying about naysayers or anything like that, I don't get into that type of stuff. People can write you off, but life is about what you make it. I've just been blessed enough to be in the NFL for ten years and been working my butt off. It's a team game, and we got a win tonight as a team."

The Seahawks will take on the San Francisco 49ers this upcoming weekend.