Geno Smith Tweets Message After Re-Signing With Seahawks

Contrary to some prior rumors, it will be Geno Smith (and not Cam Newton) backing up Russell Wilson in 2020.

On Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks announced that they have re-signed Smith as their 2019 backup quarterback. Smith did not throw a pass for Seattle last year, and his only real contribution was getting the coin toss call right in a Monday Night Football win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Of course, the Seahawks remembered that controversy moment, where it sounded like Smith said “Hails,” which the referee took as “Heads.” They referenced the moment in their announcement.

In response, Smith took to Twitter with a message for the Seahawks fanbase. He said there is “More work to be done!”

More work to be done! https://t.co/XgV8Ro3poP — Geno (@GenoSmith3) May 20, 2020

Much like every other backup quarterback in Seattle since 2012, Smith isn’t likely to have much work to do. Wilson has not missed a game in his eight NFL seasons, and hasn’t even missed a snap since 2016.

But if Smith is called upon to start throwing the ball, the Seahawks will probably hope he returns to his 2013 form.

As a rookie for the New York Jets in 2013, Smith went 8-8 as a starter, breaking the franchise rookie passing yardage record. That season included huge wins over the New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints and a Monday Night Football win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Smith’s career has gone fairly downhill since then, though. His last start came in 2017 in a highly controversial start over Eli Manning that ended the latter’s start streak.

Geno Smith has a second chance now, and if called upon, he’ll have a great place to showcase his talents.