Gisele Responds To Golf Offer From Russell Wilson, Ciara

Russell Wilson posing for a photo with Ciara.WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and Ciara Harris arrive for the State dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe And Akie Abe April 28, 2015 at the Booksellers area of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson was among those poking fun at Tom Brady for his golf struggles on Sunday.

Brady, 42, got off to a rough start during The Match: Champions for Charity at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. The football world was very much enjoying watching Brady struggle at something for once.

Wilson got in on the fun, proposing a golf match offer to Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen. The Seahawks quarterback wants to team up with his wife, Ciara, and taken on Brady and Gisele.

“At this rate Tom Brady we may have to have a match between Ciara & I vs you & Gisele,” he wrote. “Bahamas or Mexico? Ladies choose.”

Gisele admitted that, like her husband, she might struggle a bit on the golf course. But she’s down for a trip to Mexico.

“Hahaha I can’t play golf, but Mexico sounds like a good idea, they have great margaritas!” she responded.

Ciara is in, as well.

“Margaritas, Quesadillas, and Dancing…. Mexico sounds like the place to me,” she wrote.

After seeing how entertaining the Brady/Mickelson vs. Woods/Manning match was, we’re down for as many of these as possible.

Who wouldn’t tune in for a Brady/Gisele vs. Wilson/Ciara match?

