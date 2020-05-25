Gisele Responds To Golf Offer From Russell Wilson, Ciara

Seattle Seahawks star quarterback Russell Wilson was among those poking fun at Tom Brady for his golf struggles on Sunday.

Brady, 42, got off to a rough start during The Match: Champions for Charity at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Fla. The football world was very much enjoying watching Brady struggle at something for once.

Wilson got in on the fun, proposing a golf match offer to Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen. The Seahawks quarterback wants to team up with his wife, Ciara, and taken on Brady and Gisele.

“At this rate Tom Brady we may have to have a match between Ciara & I vs you & Gisele,” he wrote. “Bahamas or Mexico? Ladies choose.”

At this rate @TomBrady we may have to have a match between @Ciara & I vs you & @GiseleOfficial 😂😎 Bahamas or Mexico? Ladies choose 😜 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 24, 2020

Gisele admitted that, like her husband, she might struggle a bit on the golf course. But she’s down for a trip to Mexico.

“Hahaha I can’t play golf, but Mexico sounds like a good idea, they have great margaritas!” she responded.

Hahaha I can’t play golf, but Mexico sounds like a good idea, they have great margaritas ! 😂😂😂 — Gisele Bündchen (@giseleofficial) May 24, 2020

Ciara is in, as well.

“Margaritas, Quesadillas, and Dancing…. Mexico sounds like the place to me,” she wrote.

Margaritas, Quesadillas, and Dancing…. Mexico sounds like the place to me 💃🏽💃🏽😎@GiseleOfficial Lets start practicing on our swings now ☺️😘 https://t.co/Pdw50MUcdN — Ciara (@ciara) May 24, 2020

After seeing how entertaining the Brady/Mickelson vs. Woods/Manning match was, we’re down for as many of these as possible.

Who wouldn’t tune in for a Brady/Gisele vs. Wilson/Ciara match?