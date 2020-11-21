Greg Olsen Makes His Future NFL Plans Extremely Clear

On Thursday night, the Seattle Seahawks exacted their revenge over the Arizona Cardinals with a 28-21 win.

The Cardinals handed the Seahawks their first loss of the season in Week 6 with a 37-34 overtime victory. Just a few weeks later, Russell Wilson and company took the second of two contests between the two teams.

Unfortunately, the win came at a price. Tight end Greg Olsen went down with a serious-looking non-contact injury early in the fourth quarter of Seattle’s win.

The former star tight end suffered a ruptured fascia in his foot. Despite the injury – which will knock him out at least a few weeks – Olsen vowed to come back.

“I refuse to allow this to be my final moment. I will find a way to finish on my feet!” Olsen said on Twitter.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is generally optimistic about his players’ ability to return form injury. He expressed some of that optimism when talking about Olsen’s injury.

“He has a fascia tear injury that he’s had before in his other foot,” Carroll said. “He knows exactly what it is. Sometimes when it ruptures like it did — we think — it’s the best thing for a quick recovery. So we’ll see what happens and wish him the best, and hopefully he can make it back. The fact that he’s already had this before really helps him understand what’s coming up.”

Hopefully we’ll see him back on the field at some point this season.