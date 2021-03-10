Over the past few weeks, rumors of a potential trade involving star quarterback Russell Wilson have grown louder.

It all started when Wilson went on the record and criticized the Seattle Seahawks game plan. He also heavily criticized his own offensive line and made it clear he wasn’t happy getting hit as often as he does – which is partially his own fault.

Not long after, Wilson’s agent spoke with ESPN’s Adam Schefter and named four teams the star quarterback would like to end up if he’s traded. That, of course, sparked even more rumors.

Why would Wilson have a list of teams he would like to go to if he’s happy in Seattle? Despite all of the trade rumors surrounding Wilson, one of his former teammates doesn’t think he’s going anywhere.

Former Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen thinks Wilson will be back in Seattle next season. Here’s what he said via Pro Football Talk:

“I think that’s pie in the sky,” Olsen said of the chances of Wilson playing elsewhere. “I don’t think Seattle… You can’t take those odds. If you’re taking the odds today, he’s back in Seattle. They fix the things that they both agree on that needs to get better to push the organization forward.”

Olsen and Wilson only played together for one season, but it’s clear that Olsen knows just how great of a player Wilson is.

To even think about trading a quarterback like that would be borderline insanity from the Seahawks – unless Wilson wants out.