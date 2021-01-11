Wild Card Weekend is over, which means the 2020 NFL season has officially ended for six more NFL teams. The Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Football Team, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers will all watch the rest of the playoffs from home.

But those six teams also now know where they’ll be picking in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft (if at all). The first 18 picks were based on the records and strength of schedule of the teams that missed the playoffs.

Determining the order for picks 19 through 24 is the same process. Teams with the lowest regular season record who got eliminated in Wild Card Weekend go first, with ties broken by strength of schedule.

Here are the first 24 picks of the 2021 NFL Draft order:

Jacksonville Jaguars New York Jets Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans) Atlanta Falcons Cincinnati Bengals Philadelphia Eagles Detroit Lions Carolina Panthers Denver Broncos Dallas Cowboys New York Giants San Francisco 49ers Los Angeles Chargers Minnesota Vikings New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals Las Vegas Raiders Miami Dolphins Washington Football Team Chicago Bears Indianapolis Colts Tennessee Titans New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks) Pittsburgh Steelers

The Seattle Seahawks were arguably the biggest loser of Wild Card Weekend. On top of suffering their first home playoff loss under Pete Carroll, the draft pick they traded to the Jets for Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams is now the 23rd overall pick.

So it looks like the Seahawks won’t be getting a top-25 prospect to add to their ranks in 2021. They won’t in 2022 either as a result of that same trade though.

Was your team eliminated this weekend? If so, where is your team picking in the 2021 NFL Draft?