Here’s What DK Metcalf Ran In The 100m Dash On Sunday

After tons of talk and hype, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf finally got his chance to put his speed to the Olympic test in a 100m dash today. And by all accounts, it was a decent showing for him.

To his credit, Metcalf was able to hang with the other sprinters for over half the distance. But by the final third, the others were able to overtake him, leaving him in a tie for last in the race.

His final 100m time was 10.36 seconds. Per Wikipedia, such a mark would have put Metcalf is the middle of the pack among 100m dash participants at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. But he wouldn’t have come close to qualifying for the medal races with that score.

Even so, that’s a rock solid number for a player who’s 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds. Possibly as impressive a time for someone who isn’t a trained or professional sprinter.

DK Metcalf officially finishes in 9th Place of his heat, with a time of 10.37! Incredible race for a 6’3 235 pound @NFL receiver!!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5i8uR8hEoP — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) May 9, 2021

In NFL circles, many are praising DK Metcalf for being able to hold his own with the Olympic-caliber sprinters. His attempt at qualifying could lead to more NFL or college football players who are similarly hailed as “Olympic-speed” players to try in the future.

Metcalf’s attempt wasn’t without some controversy. Many sprinters felt disrespected that an NFL player would try to challenge them in their sport with no professional training.

The question as to whether NFL players can hang with sprinters will still rage on even after this display. All we really learned from all of this is that DK Metcalf will not be representing the U.S. in Tokyo this summer (or whenever the Olympics take place).