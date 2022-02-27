Here’s What Seahawks’ Asking Price For Russell Wilson Might Be

It’s going to take quite the package for the Seattle Seahawks to trade Russell Wilson.

Wilson remains one of the biggest question marks for this offseason as there have been numerous trade rumors surrounding him.

If the Seahawks do decide to trade him, many pundits would likely say that they’re waving the white flag. There aren’t many quarterbacks better than him and likely won’t get a better one in return.

Per ESPN’s Brady Henderson, it’ll take “at least three first-round picks” to get the Seahawks’ attention for a deal.

With how important building through the draft is for most teams, that’s not a price that may be met.

Wilson is still a great player when healthy and showed that this season. He threw 25 touchdowns and only six interceptions off of 3,113 total passing yards.

Seattle didn’t make the playoffs, but part of that was due to Wilson missing over a month with a finger injury. That derailed the Seahawks’ season when they were still in it at 2-3.

Despite a lot of trade rumors being out there, it would be a surprise to see Wilson elsewhere next season.