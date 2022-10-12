Here's When Cardinals-Seahawks Will Play If Astros & Mariners Play Sunday

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 19: A general view in the first quarter between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers during the 2014 NFC Championship at CenturyLink Field on January 19, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals are waiting to see what time they will play this weekend.

It was previously reported that kickoff for the NFC West showdown in Seattle could be moved because of the ALDS between the Mariners and Houston Astros.

Should that series go to a fourth game, the Mariners will be hosting it at T-Mobile Park. In that case, the Seahawks and Cardinals will push their meeting back.

According to reports on Wednesday afternoon, Seahawks-Cardinals would kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET instead of 4:05 p.m. as previously scheduled.

Of course, the Mariners have to get the series to four games in order for that to happen. Seattle finds itself trailing 1-0 after a heartbreaking 8-7 loss in Game 1 yesterday in Houston.

The Mariners led 7-3 in the eighth inning before Astros third baseman Alex Bregman blasted a two-run home run to cut the deficit in half.

In the bottom of the ninth, Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez slammed a three-run game-winning homer off Robbie Ray with two outs to put the Astros ahead in the division series.