Report: Here’s Where Things Stand With Russell Wilson

NFL fans should gear up for another offseason filled with Russell Wilson trade rumors.

Over the weekend, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Wilson wants to explore his options this offseason. On Tuesday, he provided an update on Wilson’s future while on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I was told over the last couple of days that Russell Wilson wants to explore his options. He’s not going to demand a trade; he’s not going to ask to be traded. He just wants to see what’s out there,” Rapoport said. “It’s kind of a similar situation to last year, where his agent named four teams that he wasn’t saying he’d want to go there, but if he was going somewhere he’d be okay with those four teams.”

Rapoport added that he’s not so sure the Seahawks will be willing to move Wilson this offseason.

“Does Pete Carroll want to start over at 71? I have a hard time seeing that, but we’ll see what they end up doing.”

Here’s the full segment from The Pat McAfee Show:

"Russell Wilson isn't gonna demand a trade but he does want to explore his options.. I just don't know how willing Seattle is to trade him" ~@RapSheet#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/kVbA90PPEu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 18, 2022

In his final press conference of the season, Wilson said that he hopes to stay in Seattle.

“We’ve always thought I would be here,” Wilson said, via NFL.com. “That’s been always my goal, to win multiple Super Bowls, and my plan is to be here and do that. You take every day and you just enjoy the moment.”

Wilson finished the 3,113 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions. If he demands a trade this offseason, there’ll be a strong market for him.

For now, though, it doesn’t sound like a blockbuster trade involving Wilson is imminent.