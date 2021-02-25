How The Cowboys Reportedly Feel About Russell Wilson

With new reports indicating that Russell Wilson may want out of Seattle, are the Dallas Cowboys a potential suitor for the Seahawks star signal caller?

A recent tweet from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter named the Cowboys as one of four teams Russell Wilson would consider waiving his no-trade clause for. The other three were the New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.

But according to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Cowboys don’t plan to drop everything to pursue him. Citing a source in Dallas, the team is still working to extend Dak Prescott and believe he is their future.

“Dak is our QB,” Anderson’s source said. “Still working on getting something done.”

Seems like that article this morning might have ruffled a feather or two? Snap source reaction out of Seattle: "No comment." Snap reaction from a source out of Dallas: "Dak is our QB. Still working on getting something done." https://t.co/vva7XzWADd — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 25, 2021

Dak Prescott is coming off a leg injury that limited him to just five games in 2020. But he’s reportedly made a full recovery and should be ready to go at the start of next season.

At his best, Dak has shown that he can hang with some of the best quarterbacks in the league.

But few would argue that he’s on the same level as Russell Wilson. In 2020, Wilson completed a career-high 68.8-percent of his passes for over 4,200 yards and 40 touchdowns.

If the Seahawks do trade Russell Wilson this offseason, then Cowboys fans might be pretty mad – regardless of whether they sign Dak to a long-term deal or not.

Should the Cowboys try and make a trade for Russell Wilson?