Ian Rapoport: “I Just Don’t See” Seahawks Trading Russell Wilson

Trade rumors have been surrounding Russell Wilson for about a year. Unfortunately for fans hoping to see a blockbuster deal go down this offseason, it doesn’t sound like it’ll happen.

On this Friday’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided an update on Wilson’s future in Seattle. Some fans noticed that Wilson scrubbed the Seahawks from his Twitter bio.

Despite Wilson’s recent social media activity, Rapoport isn’t very confident that a trade happens this offseason.

“I don’t know what Russ’ goal was. I’d imagine this ends up driving the conversation, but I would go back to where I always am with him and Seattle,” Rapoport said. “Until Seattle has a better option for them to compete next year, I just don’t see them trading him. I don’t know who their quarterback is going to be if they trade Russell Wilson, and how does that become an upgrade?”

What are you hearing abaht Russell Wilson?? "Until Seattle has a better option for them to compete next year I just don't see them trading him.. I don't know what QB gives them a better chance to win" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/XYk6WEzqsg — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 25, 2022

Rapoport has been pretty consistent when it comes to reporting on Wilson’s future with the Seahawks.

At the end of the day, the Seahawks don’t want to move on from Wilson if they can’t receive a viable option at quarterback in return.

“Even if they get a great offer, who is actually going to be their quarterback and how quickly can they rebuild? Because Pete Carroll is going to be 71, and he doesn’t want it to be a full-year rebuild. I wouldn’t rule out a trade, but it has to be a no-brainer and they have to know the answer to the next question as well,” Rapoport said a few weeks ago.

For now, it seems like Wilson will stay put for at least one more year.