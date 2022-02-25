There’s been a lot of reports and speculation out there about Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson potentially being available for a trade this offseason. But NFL insider Ian Rapoport wants to clarify the situation.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport said that he doesn’t see the Seahawks trading Wilson because they don’t believe they have a better option. They see him as their best chance to win right now.

“Until Seattle has a better option for them to compete next year I just don’t see them trading him… I don’t know what QB gives them a better chance to win,” Rapoport said.

As you can imagine, NFL fans are getting a little fatigued by the trade talk. This is poised to be the second year in a row where Wilson is mentioned as a trade target but with nothing substantial to back it up. And it’s clearly eating at some fans:

Russell Wilson made his ninth Pro Bowl this year despite missing games for the first time in his NFL career. But he also had the first losing season of his career he went 6-8 while the Seahawks finished 7-10.

The Seahawks aren’t even in an optimal position to find a replacement if they wanted to. They don’t have a first-round draft pick this year due to the Jamal Adams trade.

Maybe they can pursue a veteran who can challenge Wilson in free agency, but that seems highly unrealistic.

The Seahawks and Russell Wilson may be stuck with each other for the foreseeable future, no matter how frustrating that is for fans.