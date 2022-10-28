Ian Rapoport Offers New Injury Update For Seahawks Wide Receiver DK Metcalf

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf #14 of the Seattle Seahawks scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf suffered a knee injury during last weekend's win over the Chargers. Though he'll avoid surgery, he could miss a few games,

On Friday morning, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided an update on Metcalf's knee injury.

Rapoport confirmed that Metcalf's test results came back clean. However, the Pro Bowl wideout is considered week-to-week.

At this point, Rapoport doesn't expect Metcalf to play this weekend against the Giants.

"Thought it was a severe, significant injury. The MRI and other tests came out pretty clean, X-rays were negative. Probably more week-to-week than day-to-day," Rapoport said. "Has not practiced this week, dealing with a patella tendon injury. We'll see if he's able to get out there today and somehow, someway practice. But I'd be a little surprised if he ended up playing on Sunday."

Metcalf has 31 catches for 418 yards and two touchdowns this season.

With Metcalf expected to miss Sunday's game against the Giants, the Seahawks will need Tyler Lockett and Marquise Goodwin to step up in the passing game.

The Seahawks will also need to lean on running back Kenneth Walker III. The rookie from Michigan State already has 410 rushing yards and four touchdowns in six games.