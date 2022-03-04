Ian Rapoport: ‘Wouldn’t Rule Out’ Seahawks Trading Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks are adamant that they won’t be trading Russell Wilson, but NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport isn’t closing the door on the quarterback being moved.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday, Rapoport was asked about all the recent conversation about Wilson and if he thinks there is even a chance he gets dealt.

“I would say I don’t think so but I would not rule it out,” Rapoport said. “All those words are true: they are not shopping him, they have no intention to deal him, I think he’d like to be there. But as general manager John Schneider said earlier in the week to reporters, when people call, he listens.”

"The Seattle Seahawks are not shopping Russell Wilson.. I don't think they move him but I still wouldn't rule it out" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ROHqa0Opgo — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 4, 2022

Schneider told reporters on Wednesday that he out of courtesy, he doesn’t just hang up on teams that may inquire about Wilson.

“Well, it’s rude, you know what I mean? I have relationships around the league,” Schneider said, via the The News Tribune. “When somebody calls on a specific person, or on a specific player, or during the coaching process and coaching-hiring process, you obviously have to return those calls. You can’t just blow people off.

“Of course they take their shots. I would, right? I would be doing the same thing. If I read something in the media I’d be like ‘Well, shoot, go for it. See what’s up. Can we do that?”

However, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said that same day that when other teams call Schneider about Wilson, the GM tells them he is unavailable. So for now, it does appear likely that the nine-time Pro Bowler stays put.