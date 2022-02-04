Ian Rapoport “Wouldn’t Rule Out Trade” For QB Russell Wilson

Will the Seattle Seahawks trade Russell Wilson this offseason? On the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had an update on the star quarterback’s future.

Although a deal isn’t imminent at this time, Rapoport said he wouldn’t rule out Wilson being traded by the Seahawks. However, they would need to receive a strong offer in return.

“Russ wants to know his options. I’m not saying he’s definitely going to go, but he wants to look around and see,” Rapoport said. “If you’re Seattle, it’s the same problem they’ve had the last few years. Even if they get a great offer, who is actually going to be their quarterback and how quickly can they rebuild? Because Pete Carroll is going to be 71, and he doesn’t want it to be a full-year rebuild. I wouldn’t rule out a trade, but it has to be a no-brainer and they have to know the answer to the next question as well.”

Rapoport added that Wilson’s no-trade clause gives him a lot of power in this situation.

“He does have a no-trade clause, so he’s not going anywhere he doesn’t want to go to. It’s amazing how smart that ended up being because you run the show.”

Last month, Jeff Howe of The Athletic said the Seahawks have shown no interest in trading Wilson unless they’re absolutely forced to do so.

If Wilson doesn’t want to force the Seahawks’ hand, he may have to stay in Seattle for at least one more season.

Wilson has a $19 million base salary with a $13 million signing bonus for the 2022 season. That’s a hefty price, but several teams would love to have him on their roster.