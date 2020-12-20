Injury Update For Seahawks Wide Receiver D.K. Metcalf

The Seattle Seahawks are in the middle of a tough game against the Washington Football Team right now. But that game might only get tougher for them after an apparent injury to star wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.

During the first half, Metcalf came up grabbing his right hamstring after a play. He went off the field on his own power and spent several plays afterwards on the sidelines.

The footage of the injury isn’t pretty. He lands awkwardly on his leg before it gives out on him, causing him to fall backwards.

Fortunately it doesn’t sound like his injury is overly serious. Reports from the sidelines allege that Metcalf is telling teammates and coaches, “I’m all right.”

Heart in mouth moment for the Seahawks.

Awkward landing for Metcalf. #SEAvsWAS pic.twitter.com/WZGFCnPgRB — Derin ☠ (@AprilBreed) December 20, 2020

D.K. Metcalf has been enjoying an incredible second season in the NFL. His 1,180 receiving yards through 13 games are already the most of any receiver Russell Wilson has thrown to in a single season.

Metcalf is just over 100 yards away from passing Hall of Famer Steve Largent for the most receiving yards in a single season in team history.

Needless to say, losing him for any length of time in a game – let alone a season – is something Seattle wants to avoid.

Is D.K. Metcalf an essential player to Seattle’s playoff hopes this season?

The Seahawks lead Washington 6-0 with 6:50 remaining in the second quarter. The game is being played on FOX.