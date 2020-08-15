NFL Reporter Gives Update On Jadeveon Clowney Free Agency

Jadeveon Clowney, a former No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and three-time Pro Bowler, remains unsigned as NFL teams prepare to start their seasons in just a few weeks.

Clowney was plagued by injuries last year, his first and likely only season with the Seattle Seahawks. He was traded by the Houston Texans, after a very solid start to his career opposite JJ Watt on the defense. Injury concerns have likely driven his value below where it would normally be.

Per reports throughout the offseason, Clowney has also been reticent to come off his asking price. According to ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin, he’s still looking for a deal in excess of $20 million per year.

She says that he has turned down offers of over $15 million. With the season right around the corner, you’d think he’d be willing to compromise on a few million under his desired price. It looks like the South Carolina product wants to get all of what he believes he’s worth.

Some teams believe the longer Clowney waits to sign, he could end up with half his asking price. But here’s an interesting question that came up in my talks: Is Clowney prepared to take a lot less now — Or will he be willing to sit out the whole season? I guess we’ll see. — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) August 14, 2020

This is not the first time that we’ve heard that Jadeveon Clowney has turned down an offer around that amount. It has also been reported that teams like the Seahawks and the Cleveland Browns, that were involved early here, have been eliminated.

The Tennessee Titans have been team most frequently tied to Clowney. The team is coming off of a surprising deep playoff run, and could certainly use another disruptive player on its defensive front.

Given the troubled season that Clowney had in 2019, it is hard to see him sitting out all of 2020 and then getting the type of deal he wants after two years without healthy football under his belt. He is just 27 years old entering this season; a prove-it one year deal that gets close to his price ask, potentially with a contending team, makes far more sense.

