NFL Insider Shares Telling Update On Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney is among the biggest NFL free agents left on the market. One NFL insider thinks he will be changing teams when all is said and done.

Clowney was acquired by the Seattle Seahawks, after beginning his career as a No. 1 pick by the Houston Texans. He has been a very productive player, if not a total gamebreaker, and played through injury last season.

Still, Seattle seems to be interested in bringing him back. The Seahawks, and other team around the league, just don’t seem to be interested in the $20 million per year (a number that has since been walked down a bit) price tag that has been floated. The Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets, and Cleveland Browns have been identified as potential suitors.

NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo doesn’t see it happening though. In a recent appearance on 950 KJR in Seattle, he called the chances “slim to none,” and that the Seahawks are moving on down the list of potential players at the position. He did leave the door cracked open, though, saying “never say never.”

The chances of Clowney returning as a Seahawk? "Idk if he's going to be back in Seattle. The chances are slim to none." Per –@MikeGarafolo — 950 KJR (@SportsRadioKJR) April 7, 2020

Clowney has already brought his asking price down under $20 million. If Seattle can wait out the market, perhaps it can get value for the talented defensive end.

Quarterback Russell Wilson certainly wants him back. “If you are listening bro. We’ve got another Super Bowl to win, man. We need you,” he said in a recent Q&A video posted on Instagram Live. “Clowney if you can hear me, please come back, bro. I need you homie.”

Per Rotoworld, some believe Jadeveon Clowney may wait months to find a team, as he looks for someone to meet his price. We’ll see how that approach goes.