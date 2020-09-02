NFL Insider Thinks It’s Down To 2 Teams For Jadeveon Clowney

We’re less than two weeks away from the kickoff of the NFL season, and Jadeveon Clowney —a three time Pro Bowl defensive end and former No. 1 overall pick—remains unsigned.

Clowney played his first and likely only season with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, after being acquired by the Houston Texans. It was an injury-filled year, that fell below the expectations of a player like Clowney. Still, it is surprising to see him still on the free agent market.

Of course, he may still sign somewhere. The Tennessee Titans have openly addressed the possibility of bringing him in for months. The high asking price—upwards of $15-17 million per year—is reportedly the biggest hurdle.

If Clowney comes down off that price, he’ll have suitors. On Tuesday, Yahoo Sports NFL insider Charles Robinson told the Pat McAfee Show that the Titans and Seahawks deals could still happen, but it’ll be closer to $12 million for a one year deal.

“I think it’s Tennessee and Seattle, and I think it’s all on Clowney deciding what the number is that he’s willing to play for,” Robinson said on Tuesday. “If it’s sub-$15 (million), this, I think, can get done. Maybe it’s 12 or 13 with incentives that could push it, but the market, it’s not great.”

One interesting factor that is working against Clowney, Robinson says: the recent Yannick Ngakoue trade. The Minnesota Vikings sent the Jacksonville Jaguars a second and fifth-round pick for the star defensive end, who was seriously disgruntled with his situation on the team. He signed a one-year, $12 million deal that really lowers the type of money that Clowney may be able to get.

Clowney could have inked a bigger deal earlier in the offseason. Robinson says that the Cleveland Browns offered him deals between one and three years, all in the $17-18 million per year range. “That’s not coming,” Robinson says of Clowney’s market now. “Any team that I’ve talked to now, that’s just not something they’d be interested in offering him.”

Jadeveon Clowney is the type of talent who should always have a roster spot available if he wants one. Sitting out a year because of a poor market, after a season in which he was hampered by injury, seems like a real risk, and not one likely to pay off with the contract offers he reportedly seeks.

