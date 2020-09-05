Report: Where 3 Top Options Stand With Jadeveon Clowney Right Now

After a few quiet months, he Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes is heating way up. At least three teams are involved with the three-time Pro Bowler.

Clowney played for the Seattle Seahawks last season, after being traded by the Houston Texans, who took him at the top of the 2014 NFL Draft. The team is still hoping to bring him back, but per a new report, they may be on the outside looking in. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle says the Seahawks are running in third right now.

The Tennessee Titans have been in on Clowney for much of the offseason. The team hasn’t been shy about their pursuit of him, and recently confirmed that an offer has been made.

The New Orleans Saints are a relative newcomer in the Clowney race. Per reports, he recently met with head coach Sean Payton in Houston. The team is said to be “all-in” on adding the talented pass rusher. Wilson reports that the Titans and Saints are the main threats to land him.

Veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney is still weighing the Titans and Saints' contract offers as of late Saturday afternoon with the Seahawks ranked third among his choices currently, per league sources. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 5, 2020

There may be other teams lurking out there. The Baltimore Ravens have been called a “wildcard” to get Clowney, and John Harbaugh acknowledged interest in him, though other reports indicate the team isn’t really in it.

Jadeveon Clowney struggled through injury with the Seahawks last season. He finished with 31 tackles, three sacks, an interception, and a defensive touchdown last season. Still, when healthy, he’s one of the more imposing figures in the NFL.

With just over a week until the first Sunday of the NFL season, it’ll be fascinating to see where he chooses to play.

[Aaron Wilson]