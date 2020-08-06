1 Contender Appears To Have Moved On From Jadeveon Clowney

We’re only a month away from the start of the 2020 NFL season and Jadeveon Clowney is still without a team.

Clowney’s inability to find a team is in no small part due to his salary demands. That certainly seems to be a main factor in teams moving on from him. One team in particular appears to already be looking at other options.

On Thursday, NFL insider Michael Silver explained that the Seattle Seahawks “appear to have moved on from Jadeveon Clowney.” Per the report, the Seahawks are instead turning their attention to veterans such as Clay Matthews and Everson Griffen. He says that a deal for either one of them could be coming soon.

Silver noted that earlier in the offseason, Clowney turned down a deal that would have paid him upwards of $15 million this year. But Clowney turned in down in favor of a deal that Clowney “believes reflects his value.”

Early in free agency, Clowney turned down an offer that would have paid him more than $15 million in 2020. He continues to seek a deal that he believes reflects his value, but thus far no team has been willing to meet his price. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 6, 2020

If Jadeveon Clowney has a number set in stone that he’s willing to pay for that’s fine. But when it’s so clear that even teams that desperately need a pass rusher and have the money to afford one aren’t willing to spend it, that speaks volumes.

Clowney made three straight Pro Bowls from 2016 to 2018 with the Houston Texans. But his production dipped in 2019 in his one year with the Seattle Seahawks.

Will Jadeveon Clowney find an NFL team before the start of the 2020 season?