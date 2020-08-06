The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

1 Contender Appears To Have Moved On From Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney sacks Jimmy Garoppolo during Seahawks at 49ers.SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks in action during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 27-24. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)

We’re only a month away from the start of the 2020 NFL season and Jadeveon Clowney is still without a team.

Clowney’s inability to find a team is in no small part due to his salary demands. That certainly seems to be a main factor in teams moving on from him. One team in particular appears to already be looking at other options.

On Thursday, NFL insider Michael Silver explained that the Seattle Seahawks “appear to have moved on from Jadeveon Clowney.” Per the report, the Seahawks are instead turning their attention to veterans such as Clay Matthews and Everson Griffen. He says that a deal for either one of them could be coming soon.

Silver noted that earlier in the offseason, Clowney turned down a deal that would have paid him upwards of $15 million this year. But Clowney turned in down in favor of a deal that Clowney “believes reflects his value.”

If Jadeveon Clowney has a number set in stone that he’s willing to pay for that’s fine. But when it’s so clear that even teams that desperately need a pass rusher and have the money to afford one aren’t willing to spend it, that speaks volumes.

Clowney made three straight Pro Bowls from 2016 to 2018 with the Houston Texans. But his production dipped in 2019 in his one year with the Seattle Seahawks.

Will Jadeveon Clowney find an NFL team before the start of the 2020 season?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.