Jadeveon Clowney Has A Message For The NFL

We’re one week into the month of May and former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney still doesn’t have an NFL team.

One reason for Clowney’s lack of a deal could be the sports hernia surgery he had to go undergo. But having recovered from his surgery, he’s now ready to play.

In an effort to make his case as clear as possible, Clowney had a message for the rest of the league. Speaking on FOX, Clowney said that whoever he signs with is “gonna get the best version of me.”

Clowney played 13 games for the Seattle Seahawks last year after being traded from the Houston Texans. He finished the season with 31 tackles and 3.0 sacks – both his lowest marks since his rookie season.

The 2014 No. 1 pick ready to silence the doubters 😤 pic.twitter.com/V0RX9MXfTA — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 6, 2020

Prior to his down year in Seattle though, Clowney was one of the most promising pass rushers in the NFL. His 60 tackles for loss since 2016 are the fourth-most in the league.

But considering his large salary demands, teams appear hesitant to offer him big money – especially since he has yet to record 10 sacks in a season.

Today it was reported that a return to the Seattle doesn’t even seem possible unless he drastically lowers his price tag.

Which NFL team will Jadeveon Clowney play for in 2020?