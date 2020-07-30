Jadeveon Clowney Rumors: Latest Speculation On Free Agent

Jadeveon Clowney remains the subject of countless rumors as NFL teams prepare to open training camp.

On Thursday, NFL insider Charles Robinson reported that he had spoken to several NFL sources about Clowney. What he gathered is that they do not believe that a signing is imminent. He says that a source told him that Clowney didn’t report until August of last year, and may do the same in 2020.

“Spoke to several NFL sources involved in the Jadeveon Clowney pursuit,” Robinson wrote. “All expressed that they don’t believe his signing is coming “soon”. One pointed out that Clowney didn’t report until the end of August last year and may be inclined to do the same this year with his signing.”

Three teams have picked up steam as potential suitors for Clowney in the past week alone. The New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans have all been linked in recent days.

Seattle’s decision to trade for All-Pro safety Jamal Adams has Seahawks fans and former players believing Clowney could be the final piece of the puzzle.

Meanwhile, the Jets got a boost when former safety Brandon McDougald said he spoke to Clowney. The 27-year-old pass rusher allegedly told McDougald “come get me.”

As for Tennessee, there have been tons of rumors about the Titans’ interest in the former No. 1 overall pick.

Then again, maybe the team that ultimately gets Jadeveon Clowney hasn’t even been mentioned in rumors.

You can never predict how NFL free agency will go.