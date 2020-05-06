1 NFL Team Reportedly Has The ‘Upper Hand’ With Jadeveon Clowney

We’re roughly two months into free agency and one of the NFL’s best pass rushers, Jadeveon Clowney, remains unsigned.

Clowney, the former No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, is coming off a strong season in Seattle. He has reportedly been seeking a big deal, perhaps at $20 million in average annual value.

The Cleveland Browns have been among the teams connected to Clowney. The defensive lineman was reportedly close to signing in Cleveland earlier this offseason.

Another NFL team reportedly has the “upper hand” as of now, though. That team is the Seattle Seahawks, according to John Clayton.

Clayton shared what he’s hearing for ESPN 710 in Seattle:

After starting out offering Clowney in the $13 million a year to $15 million range, the Seahawks may have gone as high as $16 million to lure him back. Clowney has barely budged. He wanted more than $22 million at first. A couple weeks into free agency, he lowered the demand to $17 million to $18 million, but by that time, the virus eliminated his chances of getting a team physical. He said he’s had a few offers. I’m sure the Miami Dolphins offered him early but it was probably in the $18 million range. The Cleveland Browns talked to him but you get the idea they aren’t going to pay him big now. They would have to cut Olivier Vernon if they did.

Clowney returning to Seattle remains a possibility, but he might have to take less than he sought out to get in free agency.

The standout pass rusher sent a clear message to the NFL as far as his health is concerned:

The 2014 No. 1 pick ready to silence the doubters 😤 pic.twitter.com/V0RX9MXfTA — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 6, 2020

Take note, NFL teams.