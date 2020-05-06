Jadeveon Clowney Asked About Return To Seattle Seahawks

Late Tuesday night, Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston released an interview he did with star pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

It was Clowney’s first public comments since becoming a free agent following the 2019 season. During the interview, the former No. 1 overall pick covered a series of topics, ranging from his health to where he wants to sign.

Clowney made it abundantly clear that he’s healthy and ready to go after suffering a core injury during the 2019 season. The star pass rusher also didn’t rule out a potential return to the Seattle Seahawks.

“I love Seattle,” he said. “I love everybody on the coaching staff. I wouldn’t trade those guys in. I hope we can work something out.”

Here’s more from the interview.

Free agent DE Jadeveon Clowney (@clownejd) working at @PlexAthlete in Houston: “Whoever I sign with is gonna get the best version of me..I know what I got to do to get where I need to get.” (Hasn’t ruled out the @Seahawks): “I love Seattle..I love everybody on the coaching staff” pic.twitter.com/Al0dbbKQcG — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) May 6, 2020

The Seahawks traded for Clowney from the Houston Texans during the 2019 season. Multiple reports earlier this offseason suggested the Seahawks offered the former No. 1 overall pick around $15-16 million per season.

ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini reported over the weekend that the Seahawks aren’t the only team interested in Clowney. According to Russini, the Tennessee Titans are still in the market for the former South Carolina standout.

Clowney has plenty of time to make a decision before summer activities begin for NFL teams.