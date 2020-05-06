Jadeveon Clowney Asked About Return To Seattle Seahawks

The Spun

Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney against the 49ers.SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 27-24. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)

Late Tuesday night, Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston released an interview he did with star pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

It was Clowney’s first public comments since becoming a free agent following the 2019 season. During the interview, the former No. 1 overall pick covered a series of topics, ranging from his health to where he wants to sign.

Clowney made it abundantly clear that he’s healthy and ready to go after suffering a core injury during the 2019 season. The star pass rusher also didn’t rule out a potential return to the Seattle Seahawks.

“I love Seattle,” he said. “I love everybody on the coaching staff. I wouldn’t trade those guys in. I hope we can work something out.”

Here’s more from the interview.

The Seahawks traded for Clowney from the Houston Texans during the 2019 season. Multiple reports earlier this offseason suggested the Seahawks offered the former No. 1 overall pick around $15-16 million per season.

ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini reported over the weekend that the Seahawks aren’t the only team interested in Clowney. According to Russini, the Tennessee Titans are still in the market for the former South Carolina standout.

Clowney has plenty of time to make a decision before summer activities begin for NFL teams.

