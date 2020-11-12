Jamal Adams Addresses Sideline Moment With Pete Carroll

Seattle Seahawks star safety Jamal Adams appeared to engage in a heated exchange with head coach Pete Carroll in the midst of the team’s loss to Buffalo last weekend.

Character concerns have always surrounded Adams, dating back to his days with the New York Jets. Those character concerns seem to manifest on Sunday when Adams appeared to be yelling at Carroll – something you don’t see too often in Seattle.

But the heated exchange wasn’t an argument whatsoever, according to Adams. The Seahawks safety explained on Friday he was just “fired up,” and was asking Carroll to let him loose.

The exchange took place just after Adams had made a few big plays, and simply wanted his head coach to give him more opportunities to do so.

“I’ve never screamed at Pete in my life,” Adams said on Uninterrupted’s 17 Weeks podcast, via Pro Football Talk. “And obviously I just met the guy. I’ve never disrespected Pete and never will. I have so much respect for that guy, you know, for the media and for people that do believe that, that is not what happened. What happened was I was so fired up that I ended up getting two sacks, or I think it was after my first sack, and I told him, let me loose, keep feeding me. I told him I’m my lion. That’s what I told him. So he was smiling under his mask. I can see him smiling, but he was like, ‘Calm down, calm down.’”

Well this clears things up.

Jamal Adams is definitely one of the most intense players in the NFL. And it showed on Sunday.

Adams and the Seahawks hope to bounce back from just their second loss of the season this weekend when Seattle takes on the Rams.