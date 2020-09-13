Jamal Adams Had Brutally Honest Admission After 1st Seahawks Game

Jamal Adams had a strong start to his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. His new team had a convincing 38-25 road win over the Atlanta Falcons today.

After three years with the New York Jets, Adams was traded this past summer from one of the league’s consistently worst teams to one of its best. And Adams is actually finding the transition to be a bit strange.

Speaking to the media after the win, he said he’s not used to seeing his offense dominate the way Russell Wilson and the Seahawks do. His one word for it is “exciting.”

“I’m not used to it,” Adams said. “It’s exciting.”

Jamal Adams played great football for three seasons with the Jets, but the team’s sheer inability to move the ball made almost every good showing from the defense moot.

In his three years in New York, the Jets put up 38 points four times. But they were consistently ranked among the league’s worst offenses.

By contrast, the Seahawks have done so five times – not counting today’s win. Their offense has been in the top half of the league every year since 2012.

Suffice it to say, wins will come a lot easier for Adams now than they did in New York. For everything the Seahawks gave to bring him to Seattle, it’ll all be worth it if he helps bring them a Super Bowl.