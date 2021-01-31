Jamal Adams Makes His Opinion On Pete Carroll Very Clear

By nearly all metrics Jamal Adams had a great first season with the Seattle Seahawks. He broke records, made his third straight Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection and got his first playoff appearance.

That season ended in a brutal home playoff loss to the LA Rams. To make matters worse, he played through a torn labrum that will require offseason surgery.

Even with only one year left on his rookie contract, Adams is more committed than ever to being with the Seattle Seahawks for a long time. Appearing on The Bills Simmons Podcast, Adams recounted his first meeting with head coach Pete Carroll.

Adams recalled Carroll’s motivational message and offer to let him be the best version of himself. He pledged to “run through a brick wall” for Carroll moving forward.

Via NFL.com:

“I’ll never forget, [Pete Carroll] brought me over there when I first got there and he said, ‘What do you want to prove? What do you want to get out of this trade? What are you setting yourself up for?’ I just remember telling him, ‘I just want to be the greatest to do. I just want to get all this, get all that, and win a Super Bowl,’” Adams said. “But he stopped me and he was like, ‘Hey, you don’t have to do anything special but just be you. You don’t have to change anything. I want you to come here and be Jamal Adams, be the best version of Jamal Adams. Whatever you want to do, on and off the field, for your future, whatever — do it to the best of your ability and just be a true pro at it.’ “When he sat me down and told me that, it just really opened my eyes and took a burden off my back because I always was like, “I’m going to put it on my shoulders. I’m going to put it on my shoulders. I’m strong. I’m strong.’ Nah, it’s not about that. When he told me that, I knew from that connection, that day, it was going to be special. To this day, that’s my guy, man. I’ll run through a brick wall for him.”

The Seattle Seahawks invested two first round picks and other assets into acquiring Jamal Adams from the New York Jets last year. Adams played a big role in the Seahawks going 12-4 – their best record since 2014.

Clearly both sides appear happy with how things turned out.

We can probably expect the Seahawks to give Adams a contract extension this coming offseason.