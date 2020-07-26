Jamal Adams Posts Telling Message Morning After Blockbuster Trade

Jamal Adams appears happier than a kid in the toy store now that he’s a member of the Seattle Seahawks.

The newly-minted Seahawks safety has been celebrating his new home almost non-stop since the blockbuster trade that took him out of New York. Taking to Twitter on Sunday afternoon, Adams posted a photoshop of himself in a Seattle Seahawks jersey.

“Something felt different when I woke up this morning!” Adams wrote. “#GoHawks #Prez”

It’s hard to begrudge the guy for feeling happy. His months of lobbying for a trade finally paid off. On top of that, he goes from a Jets team that went 16-32 while he was there, to a Super Bowl contender with eight straight winning seasons.

Jamal Adams’ replies are also filled with angry messages from Jets fans, though. Clearly his gloating and the way he bashed the organization on his way out isn’t sitting well with them.

“Enjoy the crappy weather and pizza,” one fan wrote.

“We fleeced (Seattle) so I’m fine,” wrote another. “Good luck”

The Jets traded Adams to the Seahawks for a pair of first-round picks, a third-round pick and safety Brandon McDougald. That’s a haul that would be good for all but a handful of non-QBs in the NFL.

Ultimately it looks like everyone largely ended up satisfied with how things worked out. Adams got a new team, Seattle got a star safety and the Jets got the assets to continue their rebuild.

Jamal Adams just knows how to celebrate a lot better.