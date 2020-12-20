Jamal Adams Reacts To Making The Playoffs For The First Time

Jamal Adams is going to the playoffs for the first time.

The standout defensive back began his career with the New York Jets. He spent three seasons with the Jets, failing to make the playoffs in each season.

Adams was traded from New York to Seattle this offseason. The All-Pro defensive back was traded with a fourth-round pick to Seattle in exchange for safety Bradley McDougald, first- and third-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, and a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The trade has paid off for the Seahawks, who are 10-4 on the season. Seattle clinched a playoff berth with a win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Adams shared his reaction to the playoff clinch following the game.

“Hell, yeah! That’s a hell of a feeling, man. I’m sorry, I’m not used to this. I’m used to sending my (Christmas) cards home, learning where I’m going next, where’s the vacation,” Adams exclaimed following today’s win.

Hey, you’d probably be pretty excited too if you spent the first seasons of your career with the Jets.

New York, meanwhile, is currently 0-13 on the season. The Jets are seeking their first win of the season today against the Rams.