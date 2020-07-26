Jamal Adams may have achieved his goal of leaving the New York Jets, but he still has one major goal as a Seattle Seahawk.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Adams is still intent on becoming the NFL’s highest-paid safety. A contract extension was supposedly a key reason that he became so disgruntled with the Jets in the first place.

It would certainly behoove the Seahawks to invest big money in Adams given what they spent in assets to get him. Two first-round picks, a third-round pick and Brandon McDougald is a lot to invest on a player with two years left on his contract.

The current highest paid safety in the league is Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson. The two-time Pro Bowl safety signed a four-year $58.4 million contract extension in January.

At a rate of $14.6 million per year, Jackson is paid slightly higher than Titans safety Kevin Baird, who makes $14.1 million per year.

Jamal Adams is scheduled to fly to Seattle on Monday to undergo his physical with the Seahawks on the same day, per source. Adams' goal of becoming the NFL's highest-paid safety has not changed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2020

There’s little doubt that Adams has earned his money. He’s coming off a sensational season with the Jets that saw him earn Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors.

Adams has been one of the NFL’s elite safeties since he was drafted No. 6 overall in 2017, and he deserves his money.

The Jets weren’t able to reach a deal with Adams, but maybe Pete Carroll and John Schneider will have better luck.

Will Jamal Adams sign a contract extension with the Seahawks before the 2020 season?