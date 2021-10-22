Jamal Adams Responds To Outside Criticism This Season

Jamal Adams stuffed the stat sheet in his first year with the Seattle Seahawks. His second season with the team, however, hasn’t been nearly as impressive.

Through the first six games of the 2021 season, Adams has 43 total tackles. He has struggled at times when it comes to pass coverage and has not been very efficient when rushing the passer.

With an important game coming up next Monday night, Adams shared his mindset heading into Week 7. Clearly, he’s not fazed by all his critics.

“I’m not really here to complain about the opportunities that I don’t have or that I don’t get from last year to this year,” Adams said, via the Seattle Times. “I’ll be honest with you, I’m not here to prove anything to anybody. You know what I mean? I’m here to prove myself right. I’m grateful to continue to play this game at a high level. I don’t get caught up in the outside noise. I don’t get caught up on mistakes. Because at the end of day, we are human. We make mistakes. But hey, the good thing is I got another opportunity to make up for it.”

“I’m not here to prove anything to anybody. I’m here to prove myself right. I’m grateful to continue to play this game at a high level. I don’t get caught up in outside noise. I don’t get caught up on mistakes. Because at the end of the day, we are human.” https://t.co/TlJRpHEtlj — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) October 22, 2021

Last season, Adams had 9.5 sacks because he was allowed to blitz at a high rate. For some reason, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has dialed back Adams’ usage in that department.

When asked why he hasn’t been allowed to blitz as much this year, Adams said “I can’t really answer that one.”

The Seahawks may want to consider unleashing Adams against the New Orleans Saints on Monday.