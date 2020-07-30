Jamal Adams Reveals His ‘Plan’ With The Seahawks

Jamal Adams intends on playing the rest of his NFL career in Seattle. Of course, he said the same thing when he was playing for the Jets.

The All-Pro safety’s trade demands resulted in how he intended last week. The Jets shipped off one of the best defensive players in the league to Seattle in exchange for a couple high-value draft picks and safety Bradley McDougald.

The trade ends months of unnecessary drama between Adams and the Jets’ front-office, particularly head coach Adam Gase and GM Joe Douglas. Now, both Adams and the Jets can move forward, looking ahead to the 2020 season.

Adams spent just three years in New York. He originally stated he wanted to spend his entire career playing for the Jets. Now, after being traded to Seattle, he’s made the same promise to Seahawks fans. Adams wants to retire a Seahawk.

Seahawks S Jamal Adams told the Seattle media he slept in on Saturday, woke up to five missed calls from his agent. Obviously, by then, the ball was rolling on the deal. Adams: "The plan is to retire here." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 30, 2020

Jets fans already experience heartache from a similar promise Jamal Adams made years ago. Seahawks fans would be wise to not buy into Adams’ latest comments. It’s highly unlikely the All-Pro safety spends the rest of his career in Seattle.

The Seahawks are a major NFC contender this season after adding Adams to the mix, though. Seattle’s offensive and defensive lines remain questionable. But with Russell Wilson under center, this team is capable of making a Super Bowl run.

The Seahawks kick off their 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Atlanta Falcons.