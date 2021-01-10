Jamal Adams Reveals He Was Playing Through Significant Injury

The No. 3 seeded Seahawks fell to the No. 6 seeded Rams 30-20 in a Wild Card matchup on Saturday evening. Even against a struggling Los Angeles offense, the Seattle defense was unable to get the job done.

After the game, we learned the Seahawks defensive unit wasn’t exactly at full capacity. Star safety Jamal Adams told reporters in a postgame press conference that he was playing through a torn labrum he’d suffered against the 49ers last week.

Jamal Adams said he tore his left labrum last week against the 49ers. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) January 10, 2021

Adams was listed as questionable with a shoulder injury earlier this week, but no one expected it to be this serious. The Seahawks final injury report on Thursday afternoon featured no mention of the defensive leader.

Whether it was due to the torn ligament or not, Adams certainly didn’t have his best game today. According to Next Gen Stats, 78 of the Rams’ 79 first passing yards came when Adams was the closest defender.

With the season-ending loss today, Jamal Adams officially finished the year without a single interception.

The star safety was also featured in the play of the game — just not in the way he would’ve liked. Rams wideout Cooper Kupp went up for an acrobatic, spinning catch right over Adam’s head in the second quarter.

This Cooper Kupp snag on Jamal Adams 👀 (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/qGbf8HsoKR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 9, 2021

After a rough patch in the middle of its year, Seattle turned things around to close out the regular season with four straight wins — including a 20-9 victory over the Rams in Week 16.

Unfortunately for the Seahawks, they were unable to replicate that result today.

A disappointing 11/27 for 174 yards from Russell Wilson and 30 allowed points by Jamal Adams and the defense just wasn’t enough to cut it.

Seattle will have to wait until 2021 to redeem this rough ending to an otherwise solid season.