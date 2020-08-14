Jamal Adams Sends Message To Fans Before 2020 Season

Jamal Adams continues to profess his love for his new home in Seattle like every day is Valentine’s Day.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Adams had a new message for the Seattle Seahawks fanbase. He declared that he can be even better for the Seahawks than he was in his All-Pro season for the Jets.

“I got a whole nother level that I can tap into…” Adams said. His short and simple tweet has been going viral among Seahawks fans since last night, garnering over 10,000 likes.

Since being traded to the Seahawks late last month, Adams has been professing his love and excitement for Seattle at every turn. And the response has been mutual from Seahawks fans.

“Welcome to the Best Fans and City you’ve been missing!” one fan wrote in response to his Thursday tweet.

“Man, I can’t wait to see you on the field at Centurylink!” wrote another fan.

“You’re always the first dude I trade for in Madden!” said another. “Total game changer!”

Adams had 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks, ten tackles for loss, 13 QB hits and two defensive touchdowns in 2019. For his efforts he earned First-Team All-Pro honors and his second straight Pro Bowl selection. He was also named team MVP with the Jets.

Despite how good he’s been for the Jets since going No. 6 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Jets couldn’t turn down the massive trade deal the Seahawks offered.

The Seahawks are considered by many to be in win-now mode, and bringing on Jamal Adams can certainly help them reach their goals.