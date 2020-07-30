Jamal Adams Sends Message To The Seahawks Media

It’d be an understatement to say that Jamal Adams’ time in New York ended on bad terms. On the positive side, it appears he’s enjoying his first few experiences in Seattle.

The Seahawks traded a king’s ransom for Adams over the weekend, sending the Jets a pair of first-round picks, a third-round pick and Bradley McDougald in order to get their hands on the All-Pro safety. That blockbuster deal immediately received Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson’s approval.

Adams didn’t waste any time getting to the team’s facility. He’s already passed a physical and even met with Seattle’s media group. After his first virtual press conference, the LSU product shared a sincere message for Seahawks reporters.

“Great first press conference with the Seahawks media,” Adams wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for the warm embrace. Hopefully we can all talk safely in person some time soon!”

It sounds like Adams is already a great fit for the Seahawks.

Fans in New York immediately fell in love with Adams’ playing style and persona, but his rift with management definitely altered the public’s perception on him.

Now, Adams is going to have a fresh start with a team that knows a thing or two about coaching elite safeties – just ask Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas. Earlier this afternoon, he told the media his plan is to retire with the Seahawks.

Adams will get the chance to make a strong first impression on the field when the Seahawks take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.