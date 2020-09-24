Jamal Adams Sent A Warning To Seahawks CB Quandre Diggs

Jamal Adams has been having a ball ever since he got to the Seattle Seahawks, and he’s quickly asserting himself as a locker room leader. Part of that leadership means laying down the law with cornerback Quandre Diggs, who got ejected on Sunday.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Adams declared that there will be consequences for Diggs if he gets ejected again. He said that if it happens again, he’s going to unfollow him on both Instagram AND Twitter. He’ll also delete Diggs’ phone number.

“I told Diggs if he gets ejected again, I’m going to delete his number and unfollow him on Instagram and Twitter,” Adams told reporters. “So if he leaves us out there to dry again, we’re going to have some problems.”

It’s hard to fathom what a loss it would be to not receive phone calls from Jamal Adams. And it’s hard to imagine how Diggs, his 101,000 Instagram followers, and 59,000 Twitter followers would manage without Adams there to comment and re-post.

Jamal Adams said he told Quandre Diggs that if Diggs gets ejected again, Adams is going to unfollow him on IG/Twitter and delete his number. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) September 24, 2020

All’s well that ends well though. Diggs’ ejection from the game didn’t ultimately factor into their victory over the Patriots.

The Seahawks are sitting pretty at 2-0 on the season and look like Super Bowl contenders yet again.

They aren’t blowing teams out defensively like they did with the Legion of Boom. But so far they’re making just enough big plays to win big games.

Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs and the Seahawks can definitely get used to that.